Colleen M. "Connie" Larscheid
Colleen "Connie" M. Larscheid

Green Bay - Colleen "Connie" M. Larscheid, 59, Green Bay resident, died unexpectedly, Monday, June 22, 2020 at a local hospital. She was born May 1, 1961, in Green Bay, to the late Lloyd and Eleanor (Magley) Jacobs.

Connie attended Green Bay Preble High School, graduating in 1979. She married Steve Larscheid on August 7, 1982, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Following high school Connie was employed at Schreiber Foods until they started a family in 1984. At that time Connie also began managing the family business, Larscheid Trucking. Colleen enjoyed her annual trips to Las Vegas, her weekly coffee clutch and her monthly "girls night out". Her family was her priority and Sunday dinners were cherished.

Connie is survived by her husband Steve and their two children, Lucas Larscheid and Josie (Max) DeJardin, all of Green Bay; two grandchildren, Carl and Millie; two sisters, Beverly Jacobs and Sharon (John Czarneski) Jacobs; one brother, Scott (Helen Seidl) Jacobs; her brother Steve's special friend, Sue Umentum; five in-laws: Debbie (Dennis) Deprey; Dorothy (Steve) Eggert; Curt (Kay) Larscheid; David (Sheila) Larscheid and John (Jody) Larscheid; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Stevie Larscheid; one sister, Barb (Wayne) Phillips; one brother, Steve Jacobs and her in-laws, Carlton and Jeannine Larscheid.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home from 4:00-9:00 pm Friday, June 26 with a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, from 9:30-10:45 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 3425 Willow Rd. Funeral mass 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Rev. Dennis Ryan officiating. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to Connie's family at www.prokowall.com.

Connie's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Green Bay Fire Department EMT's, the doctors and nurses at Aurora Baycare. Their prompt attention and kindness were greatly appreciated.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
