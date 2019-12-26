Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Vincent


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Vincent Obituary
Colleen Vincent

Denmark - Colleen Vincent, age 65 of Denmark, passed away at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was born on March 14, 1954 to the late Harold and Phyllis (Flavion) Barth. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay and on November 12, 1977 Colleen married Larry Vincent at St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown. She worked at various places, and enjoyed many things, but above all, she loved spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, children; Katrina (Matthew) Jacques, Aaron (Anna) Vincent and Kelly (Scott) Runke, grandchildren; Mason, Nevaeh, Parker and Noah, "grandson" Aidan and brother, John (special friend Colleen Reinke) Barth. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brother, Robert Barth.

In keeping with Colleens wishes, private services were held.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora BayCare, especially her nurse Chelsea, for the wonderful care given to Colleen and the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -