Colleen Vincent
Denmark - Colleen Vincent, age 65 of Denmark, passed away at Aurora BayCare in Green Bay, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was born on March 14, 1954 to the late Harold and Phyllis (Flavion) Barth. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Green Bay and on November 12, 1977 Colleen married Larry Vincent at St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown. She worked at various places, and enjoyed many things, but above all, she loved spending her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Larry, children; Katrina (Matthew) Jacques, Aaron (Anna) Vincent and Kelly (Scott) Runke, grandchildren; Mason, Nevaeh, Parker and Noah, "grandson" Aidan and brother, John (special friend Colleen Reinke) Barth. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, and her brother, Robert Barth.
In keeping with Colleens wishes, private services were held.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora BayCare, especially her nurse Chelsea, for the wonderful care given to Colleen and the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019