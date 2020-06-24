Colonel John M. Kubiak



Colonel John M. Kubiak, 85, died peacefully in his home in Boulder City, NV, on June 22, 2020.



John was born in 1935 in Pulaski, WI to Genevieve Maguire and Anton Kubiak. After graduating from Green Bay's Central Catholic High School in 1952, he attended the prestigious US Military Academy at West Point. He graduated from West Point in 1958 and had a long career in the US Air Force. He had a second career as a professor at Cornell University.



Upon his retirement from Cornell, he and his wife, Mary Neville Kubiak, moved to Boulder City, NV.



John is survived by his wife, Mary Neville Kubiak, to whom he was married for over 50 years; his three children, Leslie Welsh Benzig (Ray), Robert Welsh (Lori), and Michelle Kubiak; his 3 grandchildren, and his brother Jim Kubiak (Sarah) of Green Bay.









