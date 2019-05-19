|
|
Connie MacKenzie
Pulaski - Connie MacKenzie, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away May 15, 2019 at the age of 72 after a two year battle with Alzheimer's. Connie was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Dorothy Kruschke. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law James (Blaine) and Stacy MacKenzie, her cat Chester, and granddaughters Hadley MacKenzie and Caly MacKenzie.
Connie was a graduate of East High School class of 1964. She retired from RR Donnelly and moved to Mountain, WI. In 2017 she moved to Pulaski to be near family.
Connie had a deep faith, lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh and have fun with family and friends. Her smile, laugh, and love will be missed dearly. Connie was the best mother a son could have.
At Connie's request there will be no funeral services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 22, 2019