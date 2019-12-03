|
Oshkosh - Conrad "Pete" Frederick Brunner, age 63 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. Pete was born to Agnes Brunner on August 21, 1956 in Green Bay. According to Pete his mother said he wasn't born he was hatched.
Pete grew up in Green Bay next to the GBW Norwood yard where he began his lifelong love of trains. He attended Green Bay West High School for his sophomore and junior years graduating from Bayport High School when he moved to Suamico. After graduation Pete proudly served in the United States Army. Pete was an avid model railroader. He worked at House of Hobbies where he helped many other model railroaders with layout designs and repairs. He later worked as an expediting driver for Straight Shot Express.
Pete's lifelong passion was trains with the GBW having a special place in his heart. He was happiest when he could hear the sound of wheels on rails.
Pete was always there for anyone that needed his help. He deeply cared for friends and family. He was very much loved by everyone because he loved so very much. The world is a darker without his presence.
Pete is survived by his fiancé, Patricia Kohls; her daughters Leighanne Gill, Andrea Roberts and Kasey Gill, his former wife, Renee Brunner and her parents John and Paula Harrington. He is further survived by his special cousin, Holly who will dearly miss her "Peety Pie" and her daughter Leah.
A memorial service for Pete will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Service will be officiated by the Most Reverend David Kohls. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
We would like to thank all the staff at Aurora Medical Center for their support. Special thank you to ICU nurses Will and Christina for helping us through this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019