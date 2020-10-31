Conrad Umentum
Green Bay - Conrad R. Umentum, 82, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Green Bay to the late Robert and Mildred (Conrad) Umentum. Conrad was a graduate of Premontre High School, class of 1957. On February 7, 1959, he married Margaret "Pegi" Steeno at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. He was a devout Catholic and longtime member and usher at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Conrad never missed a Sunday Mass.
Conrad had a strong work ethic and an eye for detail. He worked in construction for more than 50 years. He held many positions within local labor unions including over 50 years with Laborers Local 330, serving as vice president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council, 30 years as the business manager of the Greater Green Bay Labor Temple, 17 years each as both the business manager and secretary treasurer of Laborers Local 539 and trustee for the Wisconsin Laborers Health Fund, and as an executive board member of Wisconsin Laborers District Council for many years.
Always a young man heart, Conrad loved hunting and playing sports. He was the manager and treasurer of the Lily Lake Sportsman Club and was on the board of directors for the Green Bay Harbor Commision. Con played touch football in City League for over 20 years and softball until the age 67. Conrad was also a talented bowler playing as captain of both the Weber Trophy and Bowling League, the Job Site Team and the president of the Thursday morning Old Timers League at Riviera Lanes.
Conrad will be missed by his children, Randy Umentum, Suzanne (John) Alexander, Kevin Umentum, Troy Umentum, Terrilynn (David) Mendoza, Jay Umentum and Keith Umentum; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Clark Umentum, Robert Umentum, Gregory (Mary) Umentum, Sharon Wasberg, Michele (Larry) Stahl, Linda DeGrave and Cynthia (Dan) Beck; and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Conrad is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; sister, Sandra (Richard) Funk; nieces and nephews, Brenda Pieschot, Susan Maes, Debbie Renier, Tammy Renier, Robie Umentum, Joe Stahl, and Allan Renier; parents-in-law, Sylvester and Mary Steeno; sisters-in-law, Ann (Dick) Maes and Janey Renier.
Due to the current rise in COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
