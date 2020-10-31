1/1
Conrad Umentum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Conrad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Conrad Umentum

Green Bay - Conrad R. Umentum, 82, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. He was born March 17, 1938, in Green Bay to the late Robert and Mildred (Conrad) Umentum. Conrad was a graduate of Premontre High School, class of 1957. On February 7, 1959, he married Margaret "Pegi" Steeno at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. He was a devout Catholic and longtime member and usher at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. Conrad never missed a Sunday Mass.

Conrad had a strong work ethic and an eye for detail. He worked in construction for more than 50 years. He held many positions within local labor unions including over 50 years with Laborers Local 330, serving as vice president of the Greater Green Bay Labor Council, 30 years as the business manager of the Greater Green Bay Labor Temple, 17 years each as both the business manager and secretary treasurer of Laborers Local 539 and trustee for the Wisconsin Laborers Health Fund, and as an executive board member of Wisconsin Laborers District Council for many years.

Always a young man heart, Conrad loved hunting and playing sports. He was the manager and treasurer of the Lily Lake Sportsman Club and was on the board of directors for the Green Bay Harbor Commision. Con played touch football in City League for over 20 years and softball until the age 67. Conrad was also a talented bowler playing as captain of both the Weber Trophy and Bowling League, the Job Site Team and the president of the Thursday morning Old Timers League at Riviera Lanes.

Conrad will be missed by his children, Randy Umentum, Suzanne (John) Alexander, Kevin Umentum, Troy Umentum, Terrilynn (David) Mendoza, Jay Umentum and Keith Umentum; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Clark Umentum, Robert Umentum, Gregory (Mary) Umentum, Sharon Wasberg, Michele (Larry) Stahl, Linda DeGrave and Cynthia (Dan) Beck; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Conrad is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; sister, Sandra (Richard) Funk; nieces and nephews, Brenda Pieschot, Susan Maes, Debbie Renier, Tammy Renier, Robie Umentum, Joe Stahl, and Allan Renier; parents-in-law, Sylvester and Mary Steeno; sisters-in-law, Ann (Dick) Maes and Janey Renier.

Due to the current rise in COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved