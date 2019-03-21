Services
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH
101 W. Main Street
Gillett, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Cora M. Schultz Obituary
Cora M. Schultz

Gillett - Cora M. (Fandrey) Schultz, 92, Gillett, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Loving wife of the late Marvin C. Schultz. Dear mother of Jane (Randy) Bigelow.

A full notice will follow.

Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at LEGACY FUNERAL CHAPELS (108 E. Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124). Visitation continues Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2 to 3:45 PM at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH (101 W. Main Street, Gillett, WI 54124). A funeral service will follow at 4 PM with Pastor Kent Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Wanderer's Rest Cemetery.

For more information, please visit LegacyFuneralChapels.com or call (920) 855-2144.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
