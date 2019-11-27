Services
Wieting Funeral Home - Reedsville - Reedsville
15 North 7th Street
Reedsville, WI 54230
(920) 754-4088
Corazon Jumaoas
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wieting Funeral Home
15 7 th Street
Reedsville, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Oratory Institute of Christ the King – Latin Mass
211 N. Maple Avenue
Green Bay, WI
More Obituaries for Corazon Jumaoas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corazon Jumaoas


1946 - 2019
Corazon Jumaoas Obituary
Corazon Jumaoas

Greenleaf - Corazon Jumaoas, age 73, a Greenleaf resident, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. She was born May 3, 1946 in Lapu - Lapu, Philippines, daughter of the late Cipnana F. Pino and Marcelo Aguilon. She was a very faithful, supportive, kind and generous mother. She was devoted to Virgen de Regla, Santo Nino and she was a member of Fatima group in our barangay zone 3. She graduated from the University of Visayas, Philippines, with a degree in Commerce in 1975. She was married to Alejandro Jumaoas and he preceded her in death in 2002. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Mary Lou & Tony Resch, Greenleaf; two grandchildren: Mary Josephine and Anthony Resch; along with one sister and one brother who live in the Philippines. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Oratory Institute of Christ the King - Latin Mass, 211 N. Maple Avenue, Green Bay. Officiating at the Mass will be Canon Antoine Boucheron with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maple Grove. Friends may call at Wieting Funeral Home, 15 7th Street, Reedsville, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday (TODAY), November 29, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
