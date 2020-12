Or Copy this URL to Share

Corbin Shane LaPere



Green Bay - Corbin Shane LaPere, 20, passed away accidently on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial service 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A full notice will appear in Tuesday's edition.









