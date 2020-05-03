|
Corinne McDonald
Greenville - Corinne Adell McDonald walked into the arms of Jesus on April 22, 2020 at age 95.
Corinne was born to Odin and Ruth Olson on December 21, 1924 in Day County South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed at Tabor Church, Webster, South Dakota and graduated from Webster High School.
Corinne met Leon McDonald in Ewen, Michigan in 1945. She was on vacation and he was home on furlough. After his discharge they were married in Chicago, Illinois on November 26, 1945. Corinne and Leon had three children Gary, Leland and Lori. They lived in many different places in Michigan and Wisconsin.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Corinne also loved being involved at; church, helping others, sewing, knitting, cooking, gardening, playing cards, camping and traveling. She learned to ride a bike when she turned forty and went on her first mission trip to Africa when she was eighty-nine. Throughout her life she held an unwavering faith in God which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Corinne was preceded in death by her mother (Ruth), stepmother (Alice) and father (Odin); her husband (Leon) and son (Gary). She is survived by her son, Leland (Barb) McDonald, her daughter, Lori (Robert) Wilson and daughter-in-law Nancy McDonald; grandchildren: Jack (Debbie) McDonald, Matt (Jen) McDonald, Victoria (Rick) Vertz, Mary (Mark) Leupold, Ruth (Hunter) Groce, John McDonald, Reva (Quason) Shaw, Christian Wilson and Anya Wilson; sisters: Beverly Carr, Barbara Trahan, Linda Opsal, Lu Anne Olson; brother Curtis Olson; Great grandchildren: Shauna (Kevin), Quinn, Cameron, Jaclyn, Joshua, Chelsea (Ryan), Savannah, Kaleb, Maija and a great-great-grandson Charlie.
Corinne will be laid to rest next to her husband Leon in the Rovnost National Cemetery in Denmark, Wisconsin. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Due to current health restrictions, a private service has been held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2020