Cortez "Papacito" Ysmael Moon
Green Bay - Our little baby shark Cortez Ysmael Moon was wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, September 6, 2019 and is now home in Heaven with him. Although we are saying goodbye at this time~ we need to remember that it is really not a goodbye, as he will always be in our hearts and on our minds. How do you begin to write a life story of someone, who has only been here such a short time~ but for us as, his parents it seems he has always been a part of our lives and there is not enough paper to write about him. Papacito as we fondly called him or sometimes Papas was born on March 28, 2019 in Appleton and this was the happiest of days for us, as we waited so long for him. Nowadays, Papacito could always be found with a smile on his face, but when he was born~ he did not look happy at all, which is how he got the nick name Mad Dog Tez ~ but after a couple of months he never stopped smiling. He had a smile that could light up a room and if you were not smiling, he made sure that you would be soon. Papas loved so many things, but he especially loved the cartoon "Teen Titans Go" and whenever beast boy, who was the little green guy came on, his face would especially light up. Just as with many babies-our little Papacito loved to suck on things especially his hands and feet and when we tried to pull them out of his mouth~ he would look at us like we are crazy and missing out on some good sucking.
Cortez leaves behind us- his parents Alexus Chappell and Antonio Moon, his grandparents: Shajuana Greer, De'Angelo Chappell, Jacquay and Kim McWherter, his aunts and uncles: De'Angela Chappell, De'Khyla Chappell, La'Nyiah Chappell, Nathan Moon, Kianna Moon, Victoria Moon and Cantrell Kelly, his great-grandparents: Beverly Greer, Kate (Ken) Bouma, Dorothy Mason and Carl McWherter. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents: James Parish, Antonio (Doretha) Chappell, Irene (Ygnacio) Luna.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Celebration Church, 3475 Humboldt Road. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Chad Raisleger.
