Cory J. White
Green Bay - Cory J. White, 47, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1973 to Robert Jr. and Sandra (Fischer) White.
Cory was an avid sports fan, with a special love for basketball, football and baseball. His favorite teams were the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls. Cory loved to play basketball and was a five-time champion in The Special Olympics
. He also enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, stock car racing, shooting pool and hunting with his dad.
Cory is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandra White; sister, Bobbi Jo Welty; nephew, Morgen Welty; his dog, Blu; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert Sr. and Florence White; maternal grandparents, Donald and Buella Fischer; his dog, Punky; and uncle, Robert Fischer.
A private family service will take place on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Fort Howard Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bellin ICU, especially Steph and Angeline, for all of the compassionate care given to Cory during his stay.