Cory Michael Ross
Green Bay - Cory Michael Ross, age 42, a Green Bay resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Cory was born on September 24, 1977 in Sheboygan, WI, son of Richard and Mary (Schwoerer) Ross. He played Varsity Football at Roncalli High School and graduated in 1996. Cory attended UW-Green Bay and worked at Gilbert Paper from 1997-2001. He then attended and graduated from Fox Valley Technical College in 2003 with a degree in Criminal Justice. Cory worked at Bergstrom Motors and most recently worked at United Health Care. He enjoyed sports (especially the Packers and Brewers), movies (he was a big Star Wars fan), and loved spending time with family and friends. Cory participated in the annual Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin - Green Bay walks/events in honor of his Princess Zoey and her family: Tony, Stacy and Zander Schneider.
Survivors include his parents: Richard and Mary Ross, Appleton; two sisters: Amy Saunders, St. Nazianz, Becky Morrin, Ripon; and two special nephews: Marshall and Jackson (Godson) Morrin, Ripon. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Roger Ross and Rose Ross; his maternal grandparents: William and Olivia Schwoerer; one brother-in-law: Steve Saunders; and good friend: Doug Barrows.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc, with a dinner to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin - Green Bay. Please mail checks to: DSAW - Green Bay, PO Box 668, Green Bay, WI. 54305 or go online at https://www.dsaw.org/donate
choosing Green Bay chapter in the dropdown.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Cory, with his infectious smile and big heart, will be missed by many.