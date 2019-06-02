Craig A. Hansen



Denmark - Craig A. Hansen, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on February 16, 1966 in Two Rivers, WI to Harvey and JoAnn (Breivogel) Hansen. He served his country in the United States Army from 1984 to 2000. Craig was a member of the Two River's Lions Club. He was a phenomenal cook and even enjoyed making his own beer. He loved spending time with family and friends. Craig especially enjoyed weekend get-a-ways and trying new and different restaurants.



Craig is survived by his wife, Connie; mother, JoAnn Hansen; father and mother-her-in-law, Gerald and Irene Deneys; step-daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Bucholtz, Bobbi-Jo (Tony) Fischer; sister-in-law, Becky (Dave) Rose; brother, Steven (Sharon) Hansen; brother-in-law, Gerry (Patti) Deneys; nieces, Kylie, Chelsea, Morgan, Jesslyn, Clarissa, Kynlee; nephews, Christopher, Trevor; great-niece, Taylynn; great-nephew, Tatum; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Hansen; father, Harvey Hansen; uncles, Robert (Judy) Hansen, John Hansen and Bill (Fern) Hansen; grandparents, Ernest and Louise Breivogel and John and Evelyn Hansen.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 South Oneida Street, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Interment will be at the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Craig's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. A memorial fund has been established in Craig's name and proceeds will be given to the Wisconsin Lions Camp and . The family would especially like to thank Jeff Reed for his compassionate care and friendship. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary