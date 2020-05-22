|
|
Craig Durkee
Green Bay - Craig H. Durkee, 62, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, due to complications of a heart attack. He was born in Green Bay on Feb. 15, 1958, to the late Clifford and Jean (Tuttle) Durkee. Craig was a graduate of De Pere High School, class of '76. He spent 25 years building engines and racing cars. He also worked for 30 years maintaining and operating nuclear reactors. After retirement Craig enjoyed spending time at his hobby shop fixing cars and hanging out with his closest friends and his three granddaughters. Craig was not only an amazing father and mentor to Curtis, he was his best friend and travel buddy. Craig provided a wealth of knowledge and memories as they traveled across the United States.
Craig will be deeply missed by his son, Curtis H. Durkee; granddaughters, Taliyah, Kinley and Caroline; siblings, Sandy Pitzen, Mary Ahrndt, Ruth Nicholson and Susan Lawyer; and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Craig is preceded in death by a sister, Becky.
Out of respect and concern to public health and safety a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Please do not send flowers.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020