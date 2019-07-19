Services
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Howard, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Howard, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Hansford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Hansford


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig Hansford Obituary
Craig Hansford

Howard - Craig A. Hansford, 66, of Howard passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1953, son of the late Wilbert and Ethel (Gajeski) Hansford.

On October 2, 1992, he was united in marriage to Donna Haas in Green Bay.

Craig was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard. He was in food service sales for many years. His most enjoyment was time spent with family and enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife Donna; sons: Brian and Keith Hansford; siblings: Todd Hansford, Brussels; Lita (David) Nier, Sobieski, Lisa Hansford, San Jose; Scott Hansford, Palm Springs; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David (Bonnie) Haas, New Hampshire; Judy (Ken) Doersch, Lakewood; and Barb Haas, Freedom.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ethel; siblings: Barbara, Keith, Gail and Kurt Hansford; sister-in-law, Joanne Hansford; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leo and Lola Haas; brother-in-law, Roger Haas.

Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 am until the funeral mass at 12 noon with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences maybe expressed to Craig's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.

Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Green Bay Oncology.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now