Craig Hansford
Howard - Craig A. Hansford, 66, of Howard passed away Thursday morning, July 18, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born March 24, 1953, son of the late Wilbert and Ethel (Gajeski) Hansford.
On October 2, 1992, he was united in marriage to Donna Haas in Green Bay.
Craig was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard. He was in food service sales for many years. His most enjoyment was time spent with family and enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his wife Donna; sons: Brian and Keith Hansford; siblings: Todd Hansford, Brussels; Lita (David) Nier, Sobieski, Lisa Hansford, San Jose; Scott Hansford, Palm Springs; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David (Bonnie) Haas, New Hampshire; Judy (Ken) Doersch, Lakewood; and Barb Haas, Freedom.
Craig is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ethel; siblings: Barbara, Keith, Gail and Kurt Hansford; sister-in-law, Joanne Hansford; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leo and Lola Haas; brother-in-law, Roger Haas.
Friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 10:00 am until the funeral mass at 12 noon with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Online condolences maybe expressed to Craig's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the staff of St. Vincent Hospital and Green Bay Oncology.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 19 to July 21, 2019