Craig Jesse Olsen
Odessa, FL - Olsen, Craig Jesse 71, of Odessa, Fl. passed away at home on September 12, 2020. Craig was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin June 2, 1949 to June Marie (Houston) Olsen and Fred Olsen (both deceased). He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1967. He briefly attended Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin before transferring to the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he met his wife Susan. He graduated with a BA in 1971 and attained an MBA in 1973. He worked for Allis-Chalmers, American Air Filter, Equifax and ADVO System over a 25-year period. He founded and operated Corporate Performance Review (CPR) for the last 20 years. Craig enjoyed travel, music, fine wine & time spent in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia. He was a lifelong Wisconsin and Green Bay Packer football fan and attended the '67 Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. He is survived by his wife Susan Kay (Wavra) Olsen of Odessa, FL, his son Scott (Marisa) Olsen of Atlanta, GA., his daughter Sarah Olsen of Tampa, FL., siblings Gary (Kathy) Olsen, Brookfield, WI, Mary (Keith) Pierce, Minneapolis, MN, sisters-in-law Rita Bauer, Madison, WI. and Nan (Jim) Neff, Austin, TX, brothers-in-law Robert (Dorothy) Wavra, Waukesha, WI and Charles Wavra, Milwaukee WI. You will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to either of the following: American Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetes.org
or the University of Wisconsin Foundation, Wisconsin School of Business Fund at www.supportuw.org/give/
and then type Wisconsin School of Business Fund under "Choose what to Support". A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00am to 12 Noon, followed by a visitation from 12 Noon - 1:00pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W Bearss Ave, Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
