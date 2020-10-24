1/1
Craig Kopatz
Craig Kopatz

Oconto Falls - Craig Kopatz, 61, Oconto Falls, loving son, brother, father, husband, uncle, grandfather, and friend lost his 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home with his family present. Craig was born on March 15, 1959 in Suring, WI to Fred and the late Elizabeth (Sleeter) Kopatz.

Craig was a mason by trade and a member of Local 330 for over 35 years. He worked up through the ranks of Hougard Construction to become the youngest superintendent they had ever employed. He truly loved his time at Hougard and considered them family. Craig and his business partner, Dave Blohowiak, started 5 Star Masonry in 2003. They were passionate about their trade and enjoyed working together with friends Don Blohowiak, Art Nuthals, Bill VerHagg, Chuck Topel, and Dan Weihbrecht. His Dad, Fred, was a constant support and mentor throughout his life.

Craig enjoyed deer hunting with his Dad, and they had the good fortune of bagging many deer over the years. His love of golf led him to River Island Golf Club where many rounds and happy times were had with fellow golfers and friends, especially Tony, Bob, Reuben, Butch, Chiefy, and Rick. He loved River Island and served on the Board for many years, contributing his time and mason skills whenever he could. He will be remembered for his humor and quick wit and abundant love for his family.

Craig leaves behind his loving wife, Veronica; father, Fred; daughters, Erica (Dwayne) Beaumier, Ashley Bahrke, Jessica (Shaba) Angus, Rebecca Angus; son, Richard Angus; grandchildren, Peyton and Nolan Beaumier, John and Adalee Bahrke, Aidan and Liam Andrich. He is further survived by sisters, Christine Peterman and Carmen (Roger) Behringer; mother-in-law, Vi McDermid; sisters-in-law, Pat Wranosky, Geri (Ricky) Kruse, Susie (Donnie) McDermid, Mary McDermid; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Craig was preceded in death by his mother, Bette Kopatz; step-mother, Marylou Kopatz; father-in-law, Neil McDermid; brothers-in-law, Mike McDermid and Robert McDermid; his grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Due to COVID concerns, private family services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hickory Church of Christ with Pastor Anthes officiating. THE PUBLIC is welcome to join the family at 12 noon Wednesday for committal services at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Oconto Falls.

Craig's family would like to thank the Bellin Cancer Team, Dr. Tahsildar, Janie Cook APNP, Dr. Pan, all of the caring nurses, especially Donna, and the Unity Hospice Care Team. The family also wishes to thank all of the friends that have stopped by to help, brought food, called, sent cards, and sent prayers-your generosity will never be forgotten.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
