|
|
Curtis A. Nelson
Suamico - Curtis Arlie Nelson, age 74, of Suamico, WI passed away January 5, 2020 and is now wheelchair free. He was born to the late Arlie (Hillbilly) and Violet (Budget) Nelson in Green Bay, WI on April 18, 1945. He married Marie Dawn Cauley on October 22, 1971. Together they raised three daughters and helped raise one son they took into their hearts & lives later in life.
Curt was a Navy veteran, avid hunter, sports fanatic, cribbage nut and coach who loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren fiercely. His favorite place to spend his time was at the cabin in Long Lake chasing the illusive 7 pointer. He was also an active member of Suamico United Methodist his entire life. In recent years, Curt took great pleasure in supporting the next generation and watching his great grandchildren grow.
Curt is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, Marie, his three daughters, Tami (Scott) Hermes, Lisa (Steve) Wright, Niki (Dominic) Petit, his bonus son, Jeff (Amy) Ortscheid, his sisters, Helen Shallow, Marie Kobylarczyk, Linda Tropak and two brothers, Jerry (Barb) Nelson and Lee Nelson and one brother-in-law Bobby Kamps. He is further survived by eight grandchildren, Kodie, Adam, Lexi, Hunter, Alain, Lucien, Connor and Jack, as well as four great grandchildren and twins on the way. Curt is preceded in death by his parents, Arlie and Violet, in-laws Joe and Avis Cauley, his sister Ginny Kamps and brothers-in-law Gerry Shallow and John Kobylarczyk and his four legged friend Fella.
Curt's funeral will be held at Suamico United Methodist Church on Thursday, Jan. 9th, visitation from 3-5 with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. Condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice, the members of Suamico United Methodist Church and especially Pastor Jerry Cho for his support during this difficult time. Honorable mention also to his brother Jerry for being solid as a rock for the family and Curt at the end of his earthly life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020