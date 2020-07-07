1/1
Curtis J. Clancy
1957 - 2020
Curtis J. Clancy

Greenleaf - Curtis James Clancy, Greenleaf, WI, passed away on 7/5/2020 from undiagnosed congestive heart failure. He was born on 4/20/1957 to Jim & Betty (Vissers) Clancy. He attended Wrightstown High School and was a graduate of Milton College. He was married to Bonnie (Schreurs) Clancy from 1981-1993. He was married to Tiffany Anderson from 1997-2007. He enjoyed working in sales for 30+ years. Most recently, he was the proud co-owner of the Singing Donut, Fish Creek, WI with his daughter.

Curt loved music. He was always recommending and playing music to his friends and family. He loved sports and competition. He was a volunteer firefighter and one of the co-founders of the Clancy Challenge Golf Outing. Curt loved hosting family and many, many friends. His love for life was only surpassed by his ability to make others laugh and feel loved. He was a proud father and grandfather who took pride in teaching his children and grandchildren how to live every day to the fullest.

Curt is survived by his mother, Betty Clancy, his children Erin (Shawn) Beyer and James Clancy, grandchildren Lola and Layla Beyer and grand dogs George and Ginger Beyer. His siblings Kim (Dave) Klika, Connie (Dave) Vondracek, Kelly Clancy (John Schreurs), Jim (Shannon) Clancy, Jason (Heather) Clancy; nieces and nephews Chelsea Klika, Jonathon (Bailey Leonard) and Jackson Clancy.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Clancy.

Friends may call at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street De Pere after 4:00PM Thursday July 9th. A Prayer Service will take place at 8:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 1:00PM Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, De Pere until the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30PM. Burial to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Askeaton. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Calling hours
04:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
9
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
02:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
