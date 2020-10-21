1/
Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann
Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann

West De Pere - Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann, 50, of West De Pere. Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Ave., De Pere, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 10:30 am with Father Peter Ambting, O.Praem and Rev. Timothy Shillcox O.Praem officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required. To view a livestream of the Mass, please go to Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
