Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann
Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann

West De Pere - Cyndi Lynn (Hill) Bornemann, 50, of West De Pere. Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Ave., De Pere, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at 10:30 am with Father Peter Ambting, O.Praem and Rev. Timothy Shillcox O.Praem officiating. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required. To view a livestream of the Mass, please go to Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family,
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
Dale and family, I am very sorry to hear about Cyndi's passing. My deepest condolences to your family.
Rob Lewis
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Mulholland
Friend
