Cynthia "Cindy" A. CihaGreen Bay - Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ciha, 63, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 with family by her side. Cindy was born on August 15, 1957 in Green Bay, she was the daughter of Charles and Audrey (Ohm) Cole. Cindy was a graduate of Green Bay Southwest High School with the class of 1975. She was employed for many years as an Administrative Assistant at State Farm Insurance Company until her diagnosis of lung cancer which allowed her the opportunity to retire early.Cindy loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren. She was thankful for the extra years she was able to share her love with each of them, along with creating many memories. She always looked forward to spending time with her girlfriends and catching up over lunch and dinner dates. Cindy was very active and always stayed busy whether it was water aerobics, crafting with her friends, sharing her skill for decorating, or helping to plan an upcoming event. She was also involved in Mary Kay and ENCOREplus through the YWCA. She loved the outdoors which included gardening and being outside in her yard, as well as spending time up north at the cabin. She will be missed and remembered in so many ways as she was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, loving companion, and friend.Cindy is survived by her three daughters: Nicole Cieslewicz and her husband Nick, Andrea Ciha, and Lindsey Soun; along with her two grandchildren: Samuel Cieslewicz and Aubrey Soun; her mother: Audrey Cole, her siblings: Sue Cole and her husband Brian, Sandy Rottier and her husband Ed, and Candace Cole; and her loving companion: Dave Ciha. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her father: Charles Cole.At this time private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a Memorial Fund is being established in her name. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to Dr. Umang Gautum and the team at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for all their wonderful care and compassion. Also, a special thank you to Aurora Baycare Medical Center for all of your efforts and kind ways in the care of Cindy - your kindness will never be forgotten.