Cynthia G. Young
De Pere - On Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 Cynthia Gay Young, loving wife of Brent Young, passed away at the age of 62. She is now joined by her daughter, Jacque, and her parents, Lester and Ingeborg Green.
Cyndi was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 22nd, 1956 in Idaho falls. Her family relocated to San Diego, California, where she met and married Edward Driscoll and had four children. She is survived by her children Jennifer Driscoll, Elizabeth Driscoll-Miller, Edward Ryan Driscoll and her grandchildren Jackson Sheehy and Edward Riley Driscoll.
Cynthia was a devoted mother and wife. She was an accomplished artisan whose creative impulses inspired her to produce art in many media. Whether she was stenciling, painting, designing interiors, or pattern-making, she was always inventing new ways to express herself.also, an expert seamstress, she loved designing and sewing her daughters' dance uniforms, prom dresses, costumes, and Barbie clothes as well as making curtains and drapery for her home. She was the epitome of hyper-creativity and authenticity. Cyndi was blessed with the type of vision that could reflect back rainbows during stormy times.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the team at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice who made her last moments comfortable. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cyndi's name to The New Zoo in Suamico, WI. We will announce a Celebration of Life in the near future. Please email [email protected] for inquiries. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019