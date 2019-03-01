Cynthia "Cindy" L. Krumpos



Green Bay - Cynthia "Cindy" L. Krumpos, age 57, of Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home, with her loving husband at her side. She was born January 10, 1962 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Roman O. Stern and Peggy (Alt) Stern Francois and was a graduate of East High School.



Cindy married James Krumpos, November 11, 1992 after an 11 year courtship. She devoted 28 proud years as a bus driver with Lamers and then First Student. She also worked as a caretaker at Rebekah Haven Assisted Living.



Cindy was skilled with needlework and created many beautiful pieces for her home, her friends and her family. She had a soft spot in her heart for children and loved to spoil her nieces and nephews.



Cynthia is survived by her husband, James; her mother, Peggy (Henry) Stern Francois and 4 siblings: Minette McNally, Lawrence Stern, Barbara Stern and Brian Stern.



Memorial visitation will be held at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St., Green Bay), Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Cindy's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Green Bay Oncology as well as Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary