Cynthia Louise (McVeigh) VanDreel



Green Bay - Cynthia Louise (McVeigh) VanDreel, 63, of Green Bay, loving companion of 33 years of Duane B. Geurts, departed this life unexpectedly with her family at her side on February 16, 2019 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Cindy was born on May 17, 1955 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Ronald McVeigh and Lois "Mousie" (Bob) McVeigh. Cindy was a longtime bartender and loved by the many people she impacted through the years. She was very proud to have owned and operated Cindy's Hydrant Lounge for 17 years where she loved hosting events and gatherings. In her spare time she enjoyed being up north in Crivitz, pontooning in Twin Bridge on High Falls. Cindy enjoyed bonfires, and rain on a tin roof. She loved music, singing Karaoke, and her Cindy's Special at Frank and Pat's Pizza. She was a natural care giver who was willing to help anyone. She was known by Duane and the family as "Boss".



She is survived by her long time partner, Duane and two daughter: Nicole (Joe) Jandrin, and Dawn (Cory) McFarlane. She also leaves her step-children: Jody (Mike) Pingel, Cory (Anna) Geurts, Danielle Geurts, Jessy (Leanna) Geurts, and Rodney Geurts. Cindy also leaves her beloved grandchildren: Alexis, Hadalee, Kaijia, Trent, Brendan, Jada, Lita, Wyatt, Esthefani, Landon, Talya, and Brandon along with 4 great grandchildren: Chloe, Greyson, Greydon, and Karlynn. Along with siblings: Becky (Randy) Schettle, Jeff (Kathy) McVeigh, Mike (Denise) McVeigh, and Laddie McVeigh and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Cannon James Thyrion, and many loved ones.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2nd from 1 PM - 4 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A Celebration of Life will follow at PartyLine Tavern, 601 N. Bellevue Street, Green Bay beginning at 4:30 PM. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary