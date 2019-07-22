|
Cynthia M. Bailey
Green Bay - Cynthia M. Bailey, 32, Green Bay, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a long, hard fought and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Cynthia was born on May 18, 1987 in Catskill, New York, the daughter of the now late Hugh and Catherine (Westheimer) Bailey. Cynthia was a graduate of Preble High School with the class of 2005 and furthered her education at N.W.T.C. , where she received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. Cynthia was employed at Playmates Daycare and was always thrilled to go to work and make a difference as she loved children. Cynthia was very active in life and greatly enjoyed taking Karate Lessons at the CP Center and loved participating in the Special Olympics. She was such a special person who had a child like faith and a heart to match and loved the people in her life and always wanted to be there for them. Dolphins held a special place for Cynthia and she could never get enough of them and loved collecting stuffed animals.
Cynthia is survived by one brother and sister-in-law Charles and Jennifer Bailey, St. Petersburg, FL; two sisters and one brother-in-law Elizabeth and Chris Button, De Pere, Lorrie Bailey, Green Bay; four nieces Kristen and her fiancé Kenneth Staszak, Alexis and Rachelle Button, Catherine Bailey, 1 great niece, Sophie, and a great nephew Case. She is further survived by many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Hugh Jr. and Sean, and her grandparents.
Gathering of family and friends will held from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 2401 Deckner Avenue. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. at the church with Rev. James Ferguson officiating.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019