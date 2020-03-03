Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:15 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan St
De Pere, WI
Cyrilla Schmitz

Cyrilla Schmitz Obituary
Cyrilla Schmitz

De Pere - Cyrilla Schmitz, age 91 of De Pere, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.

Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm until 3:15pm, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:30pm, with Fr. Matt Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
