|
|
Cyrilla Schmitz
De Pere - Cyrilla Schmitz, age 91 of De Pere, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm until 3:15pm, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:30pm, with Fr. Matt Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020