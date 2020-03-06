|
|
Cyrilla Schmitz
De Pere - Cyrilla Schmitz, age 91 of De Pere, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in New Holstein to the late Adolf and Elizabeth (Grave) Kohlman on April 16, 1928. On October 6, 1948 she married Pirmin Schmitz, he preceded her in death on June 8, 2004. Together they had seven children. Cyrilla was a homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren. In addition to becoming a successful Avon lady for the last 52 years, she spent her time caring for her daughter, Pam with Downs Syndrome.
She is survived by her children; Lynn (Duke) Bloechl, Terry (Terri) Schmitz, Dale (Darla) Schmitz, Jeff (Janet) Schmitz, Rick Schmitz, Kevin (Sandi) Schmitz and Pam Schmitz, 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Alice Winkel, brother in law, Daniel Schmitz, sister in law, Adeline Schmitz, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, her husband, Pirmin, a grandson, Shawn Schmitz as well as her sister, Josephine (Richard) Reese, brother, Wally (Pearl) Kohlman and brothers in law, Earl Winkel and Gordon Schmitz, sisters in law, Kay Schmitz and Lu (Lyle) Casper.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 1:30pm until 3:15pm, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:30pm, with Fr. Matt Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Aspiro, 1673 Dousman St. Green Bay WI 54303 in Cyrilla's memory.
The family wishes to extend a thank you to Aspiro, the nurses of ninth floor at St. Vincent Hospital and the Staff at Unity Hospice. A special thank you to very good friend Sue Daanen for all of your love and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020