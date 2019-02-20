|
Daisy Ann Lewis
Sturgeon Bay - Daisy Ann Lewis, 89, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Friday morning, February 15, 2019) at the Skilled Nursing Facility of Door County Memorial Hospital.
She was born June 11, 1929 in Sturgeon Bay, the daughter of the late Olaves and Marie (Peterson) Anderson. Daisy graduated as valedictorian of her 1947 Sturgeon Bay High School class. She went on to receive degrees in Physical Education and Biology at St. Olaf College, later completing her library science degree from the University of Illinois.
Daisy met Robert O. Lewis while working in the cherry processing plant in 1946. After she finished her studies at St. Olaf College, she and Bob were married December 27, 1950 in Sturgeon Bay. They resided in the Norwegian part of Chicago's northeast side and started their family there. The family would relocate to Moline, Illinois where Bob worked for the defense department at Rock Island Arsenal, Moline. While her children were in school, Daisy worked as the children's librarian at several Moline elementary schools where she also started the library aide program. In 1980, she and Bob retired and moved back to Sturgeon Bay and in 1981 she was instrumental in the opening and development of the Forestville library and its summer reading programs.
Daisy's greatest joys in life revolved around her family time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This family theme was always a part of her life as her parents had 21 siblings, giving her 40 first cousins. She and Bob were staunch supporters of our country's veterans. They enjoyed traveling together exploring our country, and started camping in 1960 with their children, and eventually the Northeast Wisconsin Bayland Coachmen. They also enjoyed attending Elderhostels across the country. Bob preceded her in death on February 11, 2010.
Daisy was a member of Bay View Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay and an active member with Ladies Rebecca Circle of the church. She was a member of the Friends of Door County Library, the Wisconsin Genealogy Society, Sons of Norway, NARFE. She volunteered her time with Reading Buddies to help children read and at Neighbor to Neighbor and on the Help Line.
Survivors include her five children, David (Trudy) Lewis of Des Plaines, IL, Kathryn (Rick) Neylon of Corry, PA, Thomas (Cathie) Lewis of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Barbara Lewis of Sturgeon Bay, John Lewis of Niwot, CO; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Jennifer) Lewis, Matthew (Natalie Wagner) Lewis, Katie Dechambre (fiancé, Philip Gieschen), Sarah Dechambre, Zachary (Monika) Lewis, Mark (Rebekah) Lewis, Elyssa, Jake, and Tanner Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Kendall, Harper, Peter, Ian, Oliver, and Elliot; one brother, Lloyd (Gloria) Anderson of Green Bay.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert O. Lewis; parents, Olaves and Marie Anderson; brother, Charles A. Anderson; and sisters-in-law, Darlyne Anderson and Dorothy Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Bay View Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Hainesville Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Huehns Funeral Home and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Friends of the Door County Library.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Daisy may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019