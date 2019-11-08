|
|
Dale A. "Kuba" Van Erem
Oconto - Dale A. "Kuba" Van Erem, formerly of Sobieski, passed away Wednesday, November 6th at The Bay of Oconto. His body couldn't keep up with what his mind had in store for it, and he, peacefully in the night, breathed his last. Dale was born on March 7, 1940 in Angelica, Wis. to the late Jacob and Hazel (Bernetzke) Van Erem. He was a machinist by trade and a problem solver at heart.
His sense of adventure led to many road trips, spending several winters in Arizona and Texas. There was always an atlas within reach to check routes and plan his next trip. He was drawn to the outdoors and found joy in snowmobiling, boating, and fishing. An avid Brewers fan, amateur cook (specialty scrambled eggs), and reader (true thrillers like his prized autographed copy of "Alone: Orphaned on the Ocean"), his interests were diverse. With his charisma he engaged many in conversation and entertained many with his stories. He sought to get a reaction and especially liked when he was able to make someone smile.
Dale is survived by his children Brenda (Alan) De Jesus, Margaret (Timothy) Liddiard, and Paul Van Erem; grandchildren Kyle and Ethan De Jesus and Caitlin, Gage, Tyler, and Maisy Liddiard; sisters Nancy Barry, Phyllis Wendricks, Carol (Harvey) Andersen, and Rebecca (Wayne) Leiterman; and eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Robert Wendricks, and nephew Jeff Barry.
Family and friends are invited to remember his life at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane in Howard for memorial on Friday, November 15 from 5 until 7 pm and at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 6051 Noble Street in Sobieski for service on Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. with light meal to follow.
If you knew Dale well, you may want to clip this obituary from the paper and place carefully in your dictionary. You could have counted on him doing the same with yours.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019