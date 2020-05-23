Services
Dale Arendt


1938 - 2020
Dale Arendt Obituary
Dale Arendt

Howard - Dale Arendt, age 81, went dancing into heaven on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with the love of his life, Donna. He was born on June 6, 1938 to the late Raphael and Mabel (Ferry) Arendt in Green Bay, On June 20, 1957 he married the love of his life Donna, whom he could not live without. She preceded him in death only six days earlier.

Dad loved having fun. He was always laughing and smiling no matter if he was on the golf course, with family and friends or spending time with the family at Chute Pond fishing and hunting or just at home swimming and being a master of the grill. Dale was a district sales manager for Old Dutch Foods and courageously served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his son, Steven (Debra) Arendt and their children Broderic and Brennan; daughter Debi (Dave) Hintz, brothers David (Laurel) Arendt and Dan Arendt, sister, Barb (Bob Frye) Machon. As well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Donna, parents, Mabel and Raphael Arendt, brother, Dennis Arendt, mother and father in law, Lawrence and Esther Liebergen, and godchild David Kapalin.

A private graveside was held for both Dale and Donna at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to SouthernCare Hospice and New Perspectives for all their wonderful support and care.

A special thank you also to Danny for all your visits and bringing dad his favorite food.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020
