Dale B. Pamperin
Green Bay - Dale B. Pamperin, 85, decided on Friday, May 15, 2020 that this world is not his home. Five years ago, he placed his trust in Christ Jesus as his Savior as he faced critical health issues. When asked about this, he replied: "It was high time I did this". God granted him years beyond the doctors' prognosis, during which he needed to learn to extend grace to others in the measure he experienced it.
Slowly Dale relinquished his earthly dreams and ambitions and prepared himself to accept the inevitable; that to depart this life was preferable over hanging on with nothing to look forward to here.
He accomplished much in his life. Dale served in the U.S. Army and was then employed by Proctor & Gamble working the swing shifts for many years; he launched his business, Pamps Outboard during the 1960's, from a humble beginning to what is today a widely known and established business in the community. It has remained a family business to this day. He had a passion for all forms of racing, including his own little pastime of Dog House Racing.
Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years (this July), Nancy (Freweard) Pamperin; a daughter, Wendy and husband, Ron Heim; and a son, Todd and wife, Debbie; grandchildren: Becky Brecklin with husband, John; Jenny Monger with husband, Brandon; Paige Christoff with husband, Matthew; and James Pamperin; as well as great-grandchildren, Brayden, Micah, Asher, Dree, Charlie, Lucille and Maebelline; sisters, Karen Roffers, Janice Smits and Diane Kulis, and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Florence; a brother, Kenny Pamperin; and a sister, Fay Menor.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of Sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Dale Pamperin's Family and they will be forwarded on.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 15 to May 17, 2020