Dale Belongia, Sr.
Suamico - Dale Lee Belongia, Sr., age 84, passed away early Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Suamico, Wisconsin. He was born on August 19, 1935, in Shawano, the youngest of 11 children, to the late Fred and Mathilda (Collard) Belongia, Sr. Dale enlisted in the United States Army in 1953, where he served in Korea. In 1962, Dale was united in marriage to Mary Seehafer; the couple was blessed with four children: Rhonda, Dale, Nick, and Steve. Dale was a member of the Shawano AMVETS, along with Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Dale is survived by: his wife Mary Belongia of Green Bay; a daughter, Rhonda (Lawrence "Tex") Fouts of Sheboygan Falls; three sons, Dale (Tammy) Belongia II of Bonduel, Nick Belongia of New London, and Steve (Rachelle) Belongia of Kewaunee; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Mathilda Belongia, eight brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Swedberg Wendt Funeral Home in Bonduel. Military honors will be conducted by the Shawano AMVETS Post #10. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Lakeland Care, Heartland Hospice and Bay Harbor Assisted Living for the outstanding care and kindness given to Dale and the family over the past several years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019