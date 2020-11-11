1/1
Dale Giese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Giese

SUAMICO - Dale Giese, age 86 of Suamico passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Little Suamico. On December 25th, 1956 he was united in marriage to Arlene Strehlow, they would have been married 64 years this Christmas.

Dad enjoyed camping, bowling, volunteering at the N.E.W. Zoo, singing in the church choir, and dartball. He was always ready (eager?) to help our friends and neighbors.

Dale was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving on the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Randolph.

Dale is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Lisa (Roger) Rosenberg, Pam Giese (Steve Lietz), Brian (Galeen) Giese; grandchildren, Zach (Ashley) Giese, Josh (Caitlyn) Giese, Noah Giese; great-grandchildren, Maverick, Elaina, Avensyn, and Azariyn Giese, and dog Shadow.

In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Robert (Kay) Giese, Alvin (Doris) Giese, Henrietta Pritchard, Elizabeth Denis, Mary Lou (Robert) Banta, and Alberta (Nick) Golueke.

Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved