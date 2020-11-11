Dale Giese
SUAMICO - Dale Giese, age 86 of Suamico passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Little Suamico. On December 25th, 1956 he was united in marriage to Arlene Strehlow, they would have been married 64 years this Christmas.
Dad enjoyed camping, bowling, volunteering at the N.E.W. Zoo, singing in the church choir, and dartball. He was always ready (eager?) to help our friends and neighbors.
Dale was a proud U.S. Navy veteran serving on the aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Randolph.
Dale is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Lisa (Roger) Rosenberg, Pam Giese (Steve Lietz), Brian (Galeen) Giese; grandchildren, Zach (Ashley) Giese, Josh (Caitlyn) Giese, Noah Giese; great-grandchildren, Maverick, Elaina, Avensyn, and Azariyn Giese, and dog Shadow.
In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Robert (Kay) Giese, Alvin (Doris) Giese, Henrietta Pritchard, Elizabeth Denis, Mary Lou (Robert) Banta, and Alberta (Nick) Golueke.
Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus.