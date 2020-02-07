|
Dale Meulemans
Wrightstown - Wrightstown-Dale Peter Meulemans passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife Dolly on February 5. He was born on January 25, 1939, son of the late Adrian and Evelyn (Coenen) Meulemans. On August 11, 1959, Dale and Dolly united as one at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Wrightstown. This past summer, they celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together they raised 6 children on a hobby farm in Wrightstown.
Throughout his life, Dad was always busy: raising beef, pulling horses, showing animals at the fair, watching his grandchildren participate in sporting events and school activities, and gardening. He spent countless hours enjoying horse drawn wagon rides with his family. Dad's favorite pastime was taking his bride for rides in their side-by-side through the countryside, down the Wrightstown bridge to visit family and friends, and even taking it to church. They also enjoyed putting many miles on it up north looking at all the fall colors.
Dad was a proud, hard-working man, who held many different jobs. He started his agriculture career working at the age of 15 driving milk truck for "CW Cootway." He then moved onto driving feed truck for "Bowers Brothers Feed Mill." Dad worked his way to his dream job of becoming a co-owner of the feed mill for 10 years, and then he decided it was time to retire.
During retirement, Dad joined the Cotter Funeral Home working as a funeral assistant, proudly serving the Wrightstown Community until his passing. Dad was a devoted member of St. Paul's Catholic Church where he was the head usher for many years. His last and most rewarding role was showing us how to give unconditional love and care to our mom.
Dale is survived by his wife, Dolly; his 6 children: Laurie (Dave) Eiting, Julie (Craig) Fickel, Paula (Jerry) Renon, Amy (Brian) Van Schyndel, Jesse (Angela) Meulemans, and Bruce (Jenny) Meulemans.
17 grandchildren including: Dale (fiancé Heather) Eiting, Heather (Aren) Greiner; Tanner, Jordan (fiancé Lydia), and Justin (fiancé Alyssa) Fickel; Tyler (Alicia), Ryan (Leah), Darrin, and Mitchell Renon; Brandi (Zach) Rutter, Dawndy (Mark) Howe, Cole, and Paige Van Schyndel; Hayden, Gabriel, Madelyn, and Meghan Meulemans.
5 great grandchildren: Adrian Greiner, Kaylee and Dominic Renon, and Carson and Bryce Howe.
He is further survived by his sisters: Nancy Titel, Sandy (Lloyd) Gehring, Sherry (Ron) Demske, and sisters-in-law: Linn Meulemans, Rita Nelessen, and Helen Diedrick (Jim Van Vreede) as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Pete and Bruce, and a great-granddaughter Makaya Greiner, as well as many other members of the Meulemans and Nelessen Families.
Family and friends may visit at St. Clare Parish-St. Paul Site in Wrightstown on Monday, February 10, from 1:00pm until 3:45pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 4:00pm Monday with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Dad always said, "Look what we started." Dad, you truly are an inspiration to us all from sharing encouraging words, viewing firsthand your strong faith, and your amazing marriage. You told us all to stay strong, and to love deeply. You and mom set the standard on what true love is and the meaning of til death do us part. We love you very much dad and you will forever be in our hearts until we all meet again.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020