|
|
Dale Michael Liebert
Dale Michael Liebert (aka Mike) was born in Green Bay WI on 19 June 1944. He was the son of Irvin and Mary Mostek Liebert. Dale graduated from Prebble High School, UW Milwaukee, UW Oshkosh and Ohio University in Athens Ohio. Dale earned his PhD in Psychology and taught at Westminster College in Fulton Missouri. He later took a job the University of Wisconsin in Madison and retired from the UW School of Education. Dale enjoyed taking things, like cars, boats, or anything with a motor, apart to see how they worked. He was able to fix anything, including computers. He with his wife, Janet built their home in Deerfield WI from the bottom up. After his retirement, Dale visited almost every continent in the world. His favorite was Asia, especially Bangkok, Thailand, he and his wife, Diane visited there several times.
Dale married 1st Janet Clark and 2nd Diane Woodworth (Martin) Liebert.
Dale's death was preceded by his parents, sister Patricia Liebert Huebscher, and Janet Clark. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his step sons, Kenneth (Roxane Gorbach) Martin and Scott (Eliza Tyksinski) Martin, step grandchildren: Geneva, Tasha, Cole, Cade & Timothy Martin, and step great grandson, Matthias Kingslien, his brother, Gary Liebert (Gloria Jeckle), nephew, Ryan (Barb) Liebert, nieces Kaila (Jeff) Feudner, Lynn (David) Jasch, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Bublitz, Lisa (Dean) Biggar, Jennifer Huebscher, and brother-in-law, Ronald Huebscher, and several grand nieces and nephews. Besides his family, Dale is missed by Charlie, Trixie, Dexter, Greta, Grayling and Rex.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held once the Corona virus goes away and the weather gets nicer.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020