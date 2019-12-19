Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Dale Michael Preslaski

Dale Michael Preslaski Obituary
Dale Michael Preslaski

Ashwaubenon - Dale Michael Preslaski, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.

A caring family man, he is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara, daughter Michelle Schlosser (Todd) grandchildren Kayla (Nathan, fiancé) and Will; his son Barry (Victoria), grandson Kyle; his daughter Kim Peck (Jim), grandchildren Lauren, Liam and Amelie; his son Clint (Tracy) and granddaughters Brooke and Kate.

He loved fishing the Popple River, deer hunting the big woods of Florence and long drives up north.

Dale and Barb filled their life with laughter, warmth and, especially, love. Family and dear friends were a constant and many fine memories surround each and every gathering, large and small. From raucous holidays with all the kids packed into their house, to joyous dinners at Kropp's, to old fashioneds (the REAL Wisconsin kind!) at their favorite supper clubs, Dale was always quick with a smile, a hug and lots and lots of stories.

This is a man who will be missed, each day, and whose legacy will forever live in the hearts of us who are left behind.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer in Green Bay, Saturday December 21, 2019 from 9:30a.m.-11:30a.m. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
