Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Dale Otto


1945 - 2020
Dale Otto Obituary
Dale Otto

Shawano - Dale H. Otto, age 74 of Shawano, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Dale was born in Shawano, on May 12, 1945, to the late Harry and Mabel (Grosskopf) Otto. Prior to his graduation from Gresham School in 1963, he attended Hohn School. Dale resided in Green Bay, where he was employed by Proctor and Gamble for over 30 years. Dale was united in marriage to Lisa Mayer on February 14, 2007 at Living Hope Church in Green Bay. The couple moved to Shawano in 2009, where they attended River Valley Church. Dale loved being outdoors, enjoyed camping, gardening, going for breakfast, and of course, the weekly Friday night fish fry.

Dale is survived by: his wife, Lisa; a sister, Iris (Jerold) Bents of Shawano; brothers, Tim Otto of Pella, Stan Otto of Shawano, Bruce Otto of Shawano; sisters-in-law, Debi Mineau and Wendie Bell; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, two sisters, Diane (Edward) Slager, Carol (Sanford) Hoffman; and a sister-in-law, Clara Otto.

Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Rev. Mark Kelliher officiating. Burial will be in Elias Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
