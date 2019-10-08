|
|
Dale Roger Vercauteren
- - In the presence of his wife and daughters, Dale Roger Vercauteren concluded a life well lived on October 5, 2019. While he will be missed and remembered always, his wife and daughters find comfort knowing Trump will have one less vote in the 2020 election. Despite his questionable political choices, Dale was an amazing man who lived a blessed life.
Born March 10, 1955, Dale, the 4th of eight children, grew up in West De Pere, WI. At 15 he met the love of his life, a band nerd from across the river, who tamed his rowdy ways. He was a proud West De Pere Phantom, representing the orange and black in football, pole vault, and as Prom King for the class of 1974. On August 27, 1976, he knelt in church to marry his high school sweetheart revealing to the congregation that someone had written "help me" on the bottom of his shoes. Knowing these two would be great parents, in 1979, God blessed them with two babies instead of one.
Dale studied Commercial Arts at Western Technical College. His work ethic, talents, and honesty led him to open Creative Sign Company in 1985 which was more successful than his short-lived modeling career. He retired at 48, allowing him more time to focus on being a better hunter than his friend Ralph. He also enjoyed musky fishing, especially on the Eagle River chain during the family's annual vacation. Dale's loyalty and commitment are evident by his life-long friendships and Brett Favre's Vikings jersey hanging in his closet.
Dale will be remembered as a beloved brother, devoted husband, loving dad, and reliable friend, but Dale's best role was that of proud Papa. He and Jean moved to Oconomowoc in 2012 to be closer to their grandchildren. While living in Lake Country, Dale found a love for biking and kayaking, but he was happiest when with his grandchildren. He was the loudest fan at their sporting events, admired every art piece they created like it belonged in a museum and was always planning dates to go see the newest animated film with them. One might describe him as the perfect Papa, but he hated the chaos of Christmas. The grinch will be terribly missed.
Dale's legacy will live on through his wife of 43 years Jean; his daughters Amy (Erick) Hefty, Katie (Tony) Pantzlaff; and his grandchildren Gavin and Juliet Hefty, and Eli, Becca, and Henry Pantzlaff. He is further survived by 5 siblings Dave (Joanne) Vercauteren, Donna Gruis, Doug (Connie) Vercauteren, Deanne (Randy) Anderson, Dawn (Cory) Van Enkenvort; in-laws Elizabeth (Tim) Sullivan, Bruce Christensen, Joe (Colleen) Wicker; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Mary; two brothers, Daniel and Darren; and numerous other family members who we know were there to welcome him at Heaven's gate.
A celebration of the man, the myth, the legend will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at First Congregational UCC, 815 Concord Road in Oconomowoc. Visitation starts at 11:30 am followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm.
In honor of the sock collection Dale lovingly acquired from family and friends over the last eight months, the family will be collecting unused socks to be donated to The Hope Center of Waukesha.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019