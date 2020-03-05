Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Sinkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Sinkler


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Sinkler Obituary
Dale Sinkler

Green Bay - Dale D. Sinkler, 74, formerly of Door County, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, due to complications of ALS. He was born on June 25, 1945, in Cooperstown to the late Earl and Lillian (Melnarik) Sinkler. On Oct. 22, 1966, he married Karen Poehler at Corpus Christi in Sturgeon Bay. Dale retired from Bay Ship and operated multiple businesses in the Sturgeon Bay area over the years. He had a calm, outgoing personality and made friends everywhere he went. Dale will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his wife, Karen; two daughters, Shelly (Dale) Lindner and Kelly (Samuel) Kinard; four grandchildren, Aaron, Peyton and Sammie Kinard, and Samantha Lindner; five siblings, JoAnn (Marc) Vogel, Lee (Betty) Sinkler, Judy (Greg) Gallenberger, Lynn (Wayne) Wians and Dawn (Chuck) Nuthals; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ruth Sinkler, Sherry Poehler, Kathy (Dale) Rass, Linda (Butch) Georgenson and John Poehler; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Dale is preceded in death by three siblings, Allen Sinkler, John Sinkler and Patricia Wisnicky; parents-in-law, Ed and Irene Poehler; and a brother-in-law, Frank Poehler.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Dale's family would like to thank the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -