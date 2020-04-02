|
|
Dale Vanderveren
Green Bay - Dale Linus Vanderveren, 86, Green Bay, departed this life peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He was born August 20, 1933, in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Bessie Vanderveren.
Dale joined the U.S. Army and served two years of active duty and received an honorable discharge. He married Evelyn Hylok on December 29, 1959, in Flintville, WI. He raised his five children on the original dairy farm in Anston prior to the dairy farm in Flintville, from which he retired in 1993. Dale never really retired, he kept busy working for various farmers and landscape nurseries until his diagnosis last year. He loved to be outdoors and ride his tractors.
Dale had a variety of interests and hobbies. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed bear, deer, fox, and racoon hunting. He continued to hunt, even up till this last year with his illness. Dale was fond of his love for draft horses, having been raised in the fields working with these beautiful creatures. He would attend various horse pulls and critique his fellow horse pullers. He looked forward the most every year to driving a team of horses at the New Zoo Boo Fest. Dale kept his mind active by playing Shephead monthly with several different couples. He always had interest in attending farm auctions with fellow farmer friends from the area. This gave him an opportunity to stay connected to the farming community and teach the younger farmers the life lessons. Lastly, he enjoyed smoking his pipe and telling stories on the front porch, at dear camp, bear camp, horse pulls, card games, and auctions.
Many people referred to him as "the man with the pipe".
Dale is survived by his children, Luke (Christine) of Green Bay, Vanessa (Michael) of Savannah, GA, Mark (friend, Toni) of Green Bay, Sally (friend, Jeff) of Green Bay, Earl (Kasey) of Green Bay; grandchildren, Bradley (Krista), Maeve, Beck, Rex, and Pepper; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kali, and Kylie; special family friend, Gary; brother Carl (Mary) of Townsend; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends whom he dearly loved and was grateful for the support they provided throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn; special friend, Bonnie; his parents, Clarence and Bessie; and a brother, Dick.
A celebration of Dale's life will he held at a later date.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Green Bay Health Services and Unity Hospice who gave their kind and compassionate care to Dale during his final days.
Father, your family and friends will miss your many stories and the smell of your pipe.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020