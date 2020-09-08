Dale Willems
De Pere - Dale Joseph Willems, 68, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and puppy, Sammy on September 6, 2020 following a multi-year battle with cancer. The son of Francis and Elizabeth (Mooren) Willems was born on September 23, 1951. He was the seventh of the family's ten children.
Dale was a 1970 graduate of West De Pere High School. He worked for years as a butcher at Thompson Meats and later as an electrician at both Vos and VDH electric. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing and bowling. Dale was proud of the fact that he bowled two 300 games in his life.
Dale is survived by his son, Andrew (Brenda Matz); siblings, Robert (Karen) Willems, Rose Marquis, Gerald (MaryAnn) Willems, Jane (Robert) Van Den Heuvel, Michael (Julie) Willems, Paul (Carol) Willems, Ruth (Mark) Bildings, and Henry (Patti) Willems; many nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Francis and Elizabeth; daughter, Tara; sister, Mary Manders; brother-in-law, Bob Marquis, as well as other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020. A sharing of stories will conclude the visitation time at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for Dale. Please visit www.ryanfh.com
to extend online condolences to the Willems family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Unity Hospice and Brenda Matz for their wonderful care of Dale in the last year.