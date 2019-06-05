|
Dale Zahorik
Green Bay - Green Bay- Dale Zahorik,53, left this world on his own terms on May 31, 2019.
He was a son, brother, uncle, a friend, and will be missed dearly.
Dale enjoyed everything outdoors. He would spend hours fishing either on the ice or a lake. Dale would go hunting every chance he got. He loved to share his experiences and knowledge with everyone especially the youth.
Dale was an artist at heart and a fabricator by trade.
He is preceded in death by his step brother Chris Whitton and step-father Robert Topel.
He is survived by his Mother, Sharon Topel of West Palm Beach, Fl. ; Father, Richard Zahorik and wife Elaine of Crivitz, Wi. His sisters, Dawn Caswell and husband Jeff of Searsmont, Me. ; Melissa Strehlow and husband Todd of Green Bay Wi ; Stepbrother, Dennis Whitton wife, Cherie of Wausaukee, Wi. Niece Alexzandra ; Nephews Brian, Anthony, and Nolin.
There will be a memorial service held at the Ellsworth Rod & Gun Club on June 8th at 1 P.M. with a celebration of life to follow. Cremation services were provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2019