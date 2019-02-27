|
Dale Ziemer
New Berlin - Passed on to eternal life peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday, February 24, at age 84. Born in Coleman, WI. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Rupp) for 60 years. Dear father of Kristel (Randy) Johns, Tom (Gloria), Jim (Mary) and Linda (Paul) Starr. Special Grandpa to 6. Brother of Richard (Mary).
Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (16880 W National Ave, New Berlin WI) 11am -1:15pm. Followed by 2:00pm Mass at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W National Ave, New Berlin).
In lieu of flowers memorials to the or Holy Apostles Building Fund appreciated.
Heritage Funeral Homes, 16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151. 414-321-7440 www.heritagefu neral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019