Services
Heritage Funeral Home
6615 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53219
(414) 321-7440
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
16880 W National Ave
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W National Ave
New Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Ziemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Ziemer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dale Ziemer Obituary
Dale Ziemer

New Berlin - Passed on to eternal life peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday, February 24, at age 84. Born in Coleman, WI. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Rupp) for 60 years. Dear father of Kristel (Randy) Johns, Tom (Gloria), Jim (Mary) and Linda (Paul) Starr. Special Grandpa to 6. Brother of Richard (Mary).

Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (16880 W National Ave, New Berlin WI) 11am -1:15pm. Followed by 2:00pm Mass at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W National Ave, New Berlin).

In lieu of flowers memorials to the or Holy Apostles Building Fund appreciated.

Heritage Funeral Homes, 16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151. 414-321-7440 www.heritagefu neral.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now