Dallan M. Lax Sr.
Dallan M. Lax, Sr.

Green Bay - Dallan (Dale) Marion Lax, Sr., 79, of Green Bay, passed away on October 16, 2020. Dallan was born on December 28, 1940 in Bellevue. He is the son of the late Herbert and Alice (Watzka) Lax. He served in the Army from October 7, 1963 - October 6, 1965, achieving the rank of Sergeant (E5).

He was married December 28, 1963 to the late Patricia Ann Gilsoul.

In his working years Dallan was employed at Proctor and Gamble, Fox Mill, C.A. Lawton, Lindquist, Bay Industrial Machine Corp., and Advanced Industrial Machine. Dallan retired at age 59 in 2000, and moved to Middle Inlet, and then returning to Green Bay in 2016 due to health issues.

Dallan enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Dallan is survived by his six children; Michael Lax, Florida, Dallan (Mary) Lax, Denmark, Mark (Jill) Lax, Menasha, Benjamin (Hope) Lax, Freedom, Melissa (George) Tuell, Green Bay, and Matthew (Jessica) Lax, Green Bay, grandchildren; Katie Lax, Christopher (Taylor) Lax, Daniel Auen, Shawn (Samantha) Lax, Amber Lax, Timothy Tuell, Alexandria Tuell and Sierra Drake, great-grandchildren; Wesley Lax and Hadley Lax.

He is survived by his siblings; Teresa VanBeek, Norma (Patrick) Riley, Ronald (Pamela) Lax, Donna Rychlik, Eugene (Elizabeth) Lax, Catherine Reed, Mary (Bill) Simonar, brother-in-law; Gary (Vicki) Gilsoul, God-children; Tricia Kraiss and Candy Cody, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Patricia, infant daughter Pamella, son Robert and daughter-in-law Geraldine (English) Lax, siblings; Norbert (Barb) Lax, Herbert C. Lax, in-laws; David Reed, Bob Van Beek, Joe Rychlik, George Gilsoul Jr., Mary Jane Gilsoul, Joyce and Edward Cooney Sr., Raymond and Carol Zimmerman, Sharon and Gerald Walker, and Donna Vandenack.

Friends may call at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel located at 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday October 24. Visitation will be from 2pm - 4pm, with a service at 4pm. People are welcome to attend. Please remember to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are unable to attend, a recording of the service will be posted to Dallan's obituary page following the service.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Hospice. The care and compassion you have shown our dad is greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
