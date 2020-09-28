Dan Meintz



Sobieski - Dan Meintz was called home and was met by his dad holding a fishing pole on September 26, 2020.



He made it a point to be a smart*** to everyone who knew him. If there was a practical joke to be had, Dan would have done it. He was incredibly smart and quick-witted. Always having the answer, and if not, he would spend weeks researching it - then let you know the answer.



Not only will he be missed by his family, but also by all of his wild bird aviary, plus the squirrels, bunnies and strays that became his extended family.



Dan was the most stubborn man we've ever known, but made our lives happier by knowing him.



See you on the other side.









