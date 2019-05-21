|
Dan "Sac" Radke
Oconto Falls - Dan "Sac" Radke, 57, Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at St. Clare ER. The middle of 5 children of Reuben and Lorraine (Kobs) Radke was born December 1, 1961 in Oconto Falls. Dan attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1980. Following graduation, he lived with his older brother Steve for over 10 years and they enjoyed hunting and fishing together. It was also around this time that Dan starting working at Magna-Graphics in Oconto Falls and eventually became a machinist.
On April 5, 1997 he married Ronna Romback at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls. Dan and Ronna have lived all of their married lives in Oconto Falls where Dan owned and operated Precision Machine Industries (PMI) since 2005. He will be fondly remembered as an avid golfer, huge outdoors enthusiast and good friend to many people. In 2014, Dan purchased his own hunting acreage where he has enjoyed making many special hunting memories with his boys and other family members and friends.
Survivors are his wife, Ronna Radke, Oconto Falls; three sons, Tyler (KaSarah) Hammerseng, Suamico; Matthew and Alex Radke, both at home; his parents, Reuben and Lorraine Radke, one sister, Kristen (Kevin) Patenaude, all of Oconto Falls; one brother, Craig (Becky) Radke, GA; his father-in-law, Bill Romback, MI; his business partner and friend, Justin Anderson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Emmett Thomas Radke on December 13, 1997, two brothers, Steve in 1993 and Jerry in 2007, his paternal grandparents, William and Wanda Radke, his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Gladys Kobs and mother-in-law, Jane Romback.
Visitation will be held after 2pm Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 7pm Thursday at the church with Pastor Gary Olson officiating. Cremation will follow with burial of the urn on the family plot in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
At the families' request, dress at your own comfort.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019