Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
To be announced at a later date
Dan Ritter


1950 - 2020
Dan Ritter Obituary
Dan Ritter

Daniel Kurt Ritter, 69, Green Bay, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1950 to William and Phyllis (LaCanne) Ritter. Dan graduated from East High School. On September 24, 1988, he married Delores Cordova in Green Bay.

Dan worked at Pauly Cheese in the seventies. Later, he worked for St. Vincent Hospital and finally, Dean Foods, where he worked for seventeen years and from where he retired.

For a number of years, Dan was President of the Green Bay Pointing Dog Club, and also belonged to the Fox Valley German Shorthair Club. He spent a lot of time competing in field trials with his bird dogs and hunting. He also competed in many arm wrestling competitions over the years. He really enjoyed listening to his music cranked way up! Most of all, he enjoyed his visits with his grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife, Delores, his only daughter Ivy (Kurt) Umentum, and their children Tayton, Teagen and Tinzlee. He is further survived by his step-sons Mike (Kim) Lallaman, Steve Lallaman and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Phyllis, and his brother, Mark Ritter.

A public visitation will be planned in the future. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Ritter family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.

The family would like to extend thanks to the St. Vincent CU/ICU, the first responders, Dr. Bakey and Dr. Ai.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
