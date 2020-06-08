Dan Winter



Little Suamico - Dan Winter, 61, Little Suamico died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday evening, June 6th, 2020, following an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Danny was the 9th of 15 children from Eugene and Dolores (Meyer) Winter. He was born September 6, 1958 in Green Bay. Because his parents owned Elmwood Cheese Factory, Danny was brought up around cheese making and farms, so farming always held a special place in his heart. As a teenager and while driving milk truck for Elmwood Cheese, he purchased his first cow to start his dairy farm which he owned and operated until the very end. Some days he would drive his milk route on his way to Oconto Falls High School and park the truck in the high school lot before graduating with the class of 1977. Another one of Danny's passions was sports. His favorites were softball and basketball. His love for sports was passed onto his three kids who he enjoyed coaching. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Abrams.



On September 30, 1989 he married Melissa Lampereur at Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church and together they had three children. Dan and Melissa have owned and operated their family farm all of their married lives. The farm was not only a job for them but a place to make lifelong memories with family and friends.



Survivors are his wife of 30 years, Melissa Winter; their three children Travis (Mariah VanArk) Winter, Danielle (Jared) Henne and Racheal (fiancé Nelson DeCleene) Winter; one granddaughter, Payton Henne; his mother, Dolores Winter; 12 brothers and sisters, Jerry (Susie) Winter, Sharon Hintz, Sandy (Bob) Weidner, Susie (Erv) Tomalak, Bryan (Nancy) Winter, Julie Dudek, Sheree (Brian) Marto, Boyd (Chris) Winter; Margie Long, Holly (Kenny) Radke, Patsy (Kevin) Delzer and Wayne Winter; one brother-in-law Al Gierczak; in-laws, Martin and Denice Lampereur; two sisters-in-law, Michele (Andy) Nigbur and Lesley (Mark) Ravet; 37 nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Eugene, brother Kelly Winter and sister Nancy Giereczak.



Due to COVD concerns, private family services will be held at Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church in Abrams on Friday, June 12, 2020.









